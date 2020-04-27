Florida's unemployment website is back up but some are still experiencing issues

After going down over the weekend for maintenance, Florida's unemployment website is back up and running.

FOX 35 Orlando visited the website, confirming that it was back up by 8 a.m. on Monday. However, since going back up, we have started to receive server errors, likely because of the influx of people visiting the site. Others on Twitter though have reported that they are still having issues with their claims.

Governor Ron DeSantis said that he hopes to have an update on the system that has lagged behind other states when it comes to paying out benefits.

Zeljana Ondelj first filed for unemployment more than a month ago when she lost her job as a hairstylist. She has heard nothing since, telling FOX 35 Orlando that it "still says pending and I have not received any kind of confirmation that I was approved or not."

She is among the thousands dealing with constant issues with the state's unemployment website. U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy's Office surveyed more than 8,000 people and all of them reported having a negative experience with the system.

"We have got to figure out a way to push Florida to do better than a system that was built to not give people unemployment benefits," she said.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said that it has processed more than 45 percent of the verified unemployment claims. Governor DeSantis said the system was not built to handle so many applications but wants to assure people that the agency is working on it tirelessly.

