Food services resume at plazas along Florida Turnpike

The Florida Department of Transportation on Monday announced that Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has resumed food services at its eight plazas.

In anticipation of the reopening, several safety precautions have been implemented.

Cleanliness:

Plazas cleansed thoroughly using a disinfectant specially formulated to eliminate viruses.

Managers and associates received new training on updated safety and sanitizing procedures,

Additionalsanitizer stations placed throughout plazas and restrooms.

Social Distancing:

Indoor dining is limited to no more than 25% capacity.

Outdoor seating is configured for 6 feet of separation between tables.

Floors are lined with tape to identify proper spacing.

Plaza staff are required to wear masks and gloves.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, when possible.

Reducing Touchpoints:

Condiments will be provided at the counter instead of a self-serve station.

High touchpoints, such as credit/debit card readers, disinfected frequently.

Additionally, managers will ensure team members are symptom-free before beginning their shifts. In accordance with the Phase 1 Recovery Plan for restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, food services at Snapper Creek, Pompano and West Palm Beach plazas will be limited to takeout orders only.

All Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open 24 hours. Other restaurant concepts will operate with modified hours. The Department will monitor dining practices and adjust as new guidelines emerge.