Former Ocala high school dean accused of sexual misconduct with students

A former high school dean in Marion County was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with students, police said.

Gregory Ramputi, 42, was a dean at Vanguard High School when he allegedly committed sexual misconduct over several years on and off the school campus, police said.

In early May, a senior student told a school resource officer that while she was in Ramputi's office, he asked her to expose herself and made several inappropriate statements of sexual nature to her.

Additional students also came forward alleging that Ramputi groped them and engaged in sexual acts with one of the victims, police said.

An arrest affidavit details years of inappropriate behavior with students, oftentimes being called to Ramputi's office, where much of the misconduct took place. Victims told detectives that the former principal would frequently withhold discipline from them during the sexual misconduct.

Ramputi has been charged with five counts of offenses against students by an authority figure, five counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors, and one count of possession of child pornography.

He has since resigned as dean of Vanguard High School.