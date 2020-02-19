Fortune ranks Publix as 7th best 'big company' to work for in the country

article

The Lakeland-based grocery chain known for being the place “where shopping is a pleasure” can also say “where working is a pleasure.”

“Fortune Magazine” named Publix the 39th best company to work for in America. Also, it ranked in seventh place among the best big companies to work for, that includes those with more than 100,000 employees.

The magazine lists the benefits the chain offers as the main reason for taking the spot. Publix offers tuition reimbursement, a stock purchase program and on-site English classes at many locations.

Publix has made the list every year since the rankings began in 1998 – that’s 23 years in a row.

LINK: The full list from Fortune can be viewed here.

