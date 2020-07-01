Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World reopens with new safety measures

article

After being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort reopens to guests on Wednesday with new safety measures in place.

“Within this new environment, our singular goal is to provide guests, residents and employees with the confidence and assurance that their health and safety is our first priority,” says John Davison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The resort has implemented the new safety program, Lead With Care, to provide ongoing guidance during the pandemic.

High-touch surfaces throughout the resort, including guest rooms, are being treated on an "intensified cleaning and sanitizing schedule."

“Along with already-commonplace measures such as more sanitizers, masks and heightened cleaning and hygiene, our Lead with Care program will enhance our tools and training to deliver an experience grounded in safety and trust,” says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “While the Four Seasons experience may look different in this new environment, it will ultimately feel the same – our dedicated people will continue to deliver the same intuitive service and personalized care for which Four Seasons is known and trusted the world over.”

Four Seasons reportedly has a consulting agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine International that will help them make health and safety decisions during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The enhanced cleaning protocols include:

Each Four Seasons property appointing a Hygiene Officer focused on implementing enhancements to already stringent procedures;

Rooms disinfected daily with EPA approved products and will have blacklight inspection by room attendants;

Focused re-training programs for Housekeeping teams on all cleaning protocols are being implemented across the portfolio

Public areas cleaned hourly with extra attention to frequented areas including front desk counters and public restrooms;

The COVID-19 Advisory Board exploring options to equip properties with the latest tools and technology, including electrostatic spraying, ozone technology for air purification and/or UV technology for HVAC systems.

For guests:

Lead With Care kits placed in each guest room providing masks, hand sanitizer and sanitization wipes, with additional masks supplied on demand

Social distancing measures embedded in all services for guest protection, including appropriately spaced fitness equipment, modified spa menu and services, contactless check-in and housekeeping services

Restaurants and bars may operate with reduced capacity to ensure adequate space and socially distant set-up

Nearly all restaurants providing a-la-carte service with digital menus wherever possible

In Room Dining offering contactless delivery outside guestrooms along with sustainable, single-use packaging

Four Seasons App and Chat providing guests with real-time, contactless interactions with employees from their own device on nine global platforms and in 100+ different languages

Disney World announced safety guidelines for its hotels last month ahead of reopening which includes all guests being required to wear face masks in public areas throughout the hotels.