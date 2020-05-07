Four spotted eagle ray pups born at Discovery Cove

Discovery Cove welcomed four spotted eagle ray pups to the family.

The pups were born on May 5.

"The birth of these eagle rays is significant not only for Discovery Cove but the entire zoological community," the park said in a press release.

Spotted eagle rays are a near-threatened marine species and part of the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Spotted eagle rays are in the fish family, recognized by their flat, wide bodies and spotted coloration. Each spotted eagle ray has its own one-of-a-kind pattern.

RELATED: New baby zebra, monkey make their debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The park is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Once they reopen, visitors can go to the Grand Reef at Discovery Cove to see the new pups and learn more about them.