Fourth of July: Which beaches are open and where to watch fireworks

Fourth of July will clearly look different this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While crowds are used to flocking to bars to celebrate Independence Day or watching fireworks, July 4th in 2020 is leaving residents with less options.

Florida's governor recently suspended consumption of alcohol at bars statewide due to the rising cases of coronavirus and many Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled to avoid having crowds gathering.

But don’t blow out your sparklers just yet. There are still plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Central Florida while staying safe amid the pandemic.

Since the fireworks were canceled this year, our partners at XL 106.7 are hosting a 'Red, Hot, & Boom' Virtual Celebration starting Friday morning through Sunday. You can check it out online at https://ihr.fm/2Zv6Y4V and on YouTube at https://bit.ly/38nYYXB .

Beaches open for Fourth of July

Volusia County beaches including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet will be open for the Fourth of July weekend

Brevard County beaches including Cocoa Beach, Melbourne Beach, Cape Canaveral, Indian Harbour Beach and Satellite Beach

Flagler County beaches including Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach

Indian River County including Golden Sands, Wabasso Beach, Tracking Station Beach and Round Island Beach

*The city of Vero Beach has restricted access to its public beaches to residents of the city and Indian River County through the weekend

Pinellas County beaches including Clearwater Beach Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach

Be sure to follow proper social distancing guidelines and bring a face mask just in case.

Fireworks shows