FOX 35 INVESTIGATES: Health officials confirm motorcyclist's death was removed from COVID-19 death toll

Two days after a FOX 35 investigation, health officials confirm that a motorcycle death that was initially counted among COVID-19 fatalities has been removed from the state's data.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said it was reviewed and removed, but he didn't know exactly when.

FOX 35 began investigating this on Thursday after Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said that a man who had coronavirus but died in a motorcycle crash had been added to the COVID death data.

At the time, he said he had asked the state to remove it from its numbers, but he didn't know if it ever was.

After reporting on this Thursday and Friday, officials notified FOX 35 on Saturday that they verified the death is no longer being counted.