FOX 35 Weather Alert Day Canceled: Early storms rolls through Central Florida

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: April 18, 2020

FOX 35 meteorologist Mike Linden has your Central Florida forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday started out quiet and warm, but storms eventually moved through Central Florida.

The storms fired up along a stalled frontal boundary that focused the storm right over metro Orlando with lightning strikes reported.

An initial wave of storms came through in the morning. By the afternoon, the storms disappeared, leaving clouds and some sunny skies left behind. 

FOX 35 had declared Saturday a Weather Alert Day. That has since been canceled as the threat has left the area. Any rain that could come on Saturday evening should be mild and a very low level threat. 

