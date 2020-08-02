FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias shifts east, continues slow trek near Florida's coast

Tropical Storm Isaias has slightly shifted east while slowly moving closer to Florida's east coast, ramping up rain and wind conditions.

The storm is currently bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas and is just about 45 miles from Florida's coast, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The center of the storm is expected to move near or over the east coast of Florida. FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King expects that it could possibly make landfall at Port Canaveral late on Sunday or early Monday.

Isaias said to be moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph. Little change in strength is expected by the NHC. A patch of drier air is expected to keep the intensity of the storm down and it should not regain hurricane intensity.

ACTIVE WEATHER ADVISORIES:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Surf City, North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the whole weekend.

With the latest track, Isaias could make landfall in Port Canaveral. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible in the next 24 hours, primarily in gusts but could become sustained along the coast.

The Brevard County coast is already starting to experience some rain, with high-producing, fast-moving tropical downpours expected when Isaias is closer. Impactful rain bands could come inland as well later in the morning.

There is also a slight risk of tornadic activity as conditions continue through Sunday and into Monday morning in Florida.

Along the coast, expect a storm surge between one to four feet. This may leave some docks under water and moderate beach erosion behind.

Even though the sustained winds of Isaias are weaker than originally expected, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King wants to remind Floridians to stay vigilant as even a tropical storm can still cause severe weather and damage.

Isaias was the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season but has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean, On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

