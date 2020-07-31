FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Watches, warnings issued as Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida

Florida's east coast is bracing for Hurricane Isaias as it continues its westward shift. That's why a FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for both Saturday and Sunday.

In its 8 a.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is moving northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The center of Isaias is approaching Andros Island and is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida later on Saturday and Sunday.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King breaks down when Central Florida will start to feel the effects, warning that the "closest point of passage to Central Florida will be around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Conditions across the area go downhill late Saturday into Sunday, holding steady into Sunday evening. We should see improvements late Sunday to Monday."

Winds and rain will increase Saturday overnight, with winds between 50 to 60 mph and gusts over 90 mph along the coast possible. Inland wind gusts will be closer to 50 mph.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line, Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

Hurricane Watch:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Tropical Storm Warning:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

Storm Surge Watch:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the system's arrival. He has also sent a letter to President Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida

He held a briefing on the incoming hurricane on Saturday morning.

The Governor says the state is “fully prepared for this and any future storm during this hurricane season,” with stockpiles of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and meals ready to be distributed.

But he urges that people have seven days of food, water, and medication on hand and said state-run coronavirus testing sites in the areas where the storm could hit would be closed.

Hurricane Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

