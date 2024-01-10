TIMELINE: Another front may bring Florida more storms, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning

After enduring severe storms and potential tornadoes that caused havoc in portions of Central Florida and the Florida Panhandle, these areas are currently gearing up for more heavy rainfall set to occur later this week.

Orlando Weather: When will the biggest impacts arrive?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said a warm front will lift north across Central Florida on Thursday night, bringing an increase in showers and storms heading into Friday, though severe weather is not expected.

Increasing wind fields during the day on Friday afternoon and evening will bring an increasing storm risk of strong to possibly isolated severe storms during this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Friday's potential storms: What are the main threats to Florida?

Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the possibility of gusty winds, pockets of heavy rain and some lightning strikes. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be monitoring northern Central Florida counties down through the Orlando Metro. Any real tornado threat appears to be well to our north across Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

The Florida Panhandle could see some stronger storms, possibly an isolated tornado. The areas around Panama City are now in clean-up mode following the blast of severe storms on Tuesday morning. That area specifically is marked with a Level-2 "likely" risk of severe weather.