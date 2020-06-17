Frontline workers form caravan in front of Florida Capitol, demand more money and safety protections

Workers rallied in Tallahassee on Wednesday, asking for more money and stronger safety protections.

Nearly two dozen cars passed the state Capitol building, honking for better benefits and hazard pay. A spokesperson for the group says that many essential workers do not have healthcare coverage or sick leave if they get COVID-19.

"Many of those workers are low wage, no benefits, little healthcare if any," Karen Woodall of the Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy said. "I do think people are starting to rethink and reevaluate why it is so important that we pay attention and take care of them, as they've been taking care of us."

Similar rallies were held in nine other cities in Florida.

