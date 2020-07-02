Fugitive shot after pulling gun on Flagler County deputies during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

A man was shot by Flagler County deputies after they say he pulled a gun on them during a traffic stop and they were forced to open fire.

Deputies responded to 6262 Sabal Palms Street in Bunnell just before midnight where they say a deputy-involved shooting had occurred.

Sheriff Rick Staly says a wanted fugitive was spotted in a neighborhood near State Road 100 and was pulled over for outstanding warrants. When deputies tried to get him out of the car, the man pulled out a gun. That's when three deputies were forced to open fire, officials said.

Sheriff Staly says the suspect was shot multiple times. He was taken to Halifax Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. No word on the suspect's conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.