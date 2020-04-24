Furloughed Universal employees will be auto-enrolled into Florida's unemployment system

article

Furloughed employees at Universal Orlando Resort will be auto-enrolled into Florida's unemployment system.

The theme park confirmed this news to FOX 35 Orlando on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Universal Orlando Resort announced that the company's part-time workers will be furloughed starting May 3rd. The cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them will be fully covered during this time.

In addition, full-time employees have already taken a pay cut and are receiving only 80 percent of their salaries.

MORE NEWS: Report: Florida may not be safe to reopen until mid-June

One of the employees that will be furloughed spoke to FOX 35 Orlando and said that "the furlough’s going to be tough at first. It makes me feel disappointed, but I’m grateful for the years at Universal." His family's home was recently foreclosed on and they have a GoFundMe to raise funds for their living situation.

Advertisement

The state also previously said that employees from Walt Disney World could have their personal information downloaded directly from the company into the state’s CONNECT online unemployment system. However, it is not confirmed that this has happened.

MORE NEWS: Disney theme parks may not reopen until 2021, Wall Street analyst says

Universal Orlando Resort is expected to remain closed at least until May 31st.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News