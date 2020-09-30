Gamma on the way? Tropical wave could become our next named storm

So far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been so busy we are already two names into the Greek Alphabet.

If a system developing in the Atlantic grows stronger, we could see our 24th named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

"It's expected to move westward over the next couple of days and interact with a frontal system, producing a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday night or Friday," the NHC said.

Forecasters say a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. As of Wednesday morning, they give it a 60-percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

The system could bring some extra moisture to Florida over the weekend, specifically on Sunday. The FOX 35 Weather team is watching this one.

If it develops further, it would be named Gamma.

The last time the Greek alphabet was used in the Atlantic was in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. With a total of 27 storms that year, the first six letters of the Greek alphabet were used: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

