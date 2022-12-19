Get free entry into Florida National Parks on these days in 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to visit one of the many National Parks Florida has to offer.
National Parks that typically charge an entrance fee will waive it, providing free admission to everyone on the following fives days in 2023:
- January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 22: First day of National Park Week
- August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- September 23: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
There are 11 National Parks in Florida. Visit the National Park Service's website at www.nps.gov to find a park near you.