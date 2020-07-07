Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency in Florida for 60 more days

article

On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis issued an executive order extending the ongoing state of emergency in Florida for another 60 days.

The state of emergency was originally issued in March and then extended again in May as a response to the coronavirus. It allows DeSantis to broaden his powers as Governor, including allowing him to deploy National Guard troops if necessary, utilize out-of-state medical personnel, and swiftly purchase any necessary supplies.

Florida is currently experiencing a surge in cases, with over 40,000 new cases being reported in the last five days alone. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 206,447 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,778 deaths.

