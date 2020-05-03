Governor DeSantis announces that 200,000 antibody tests have arrived in Florida

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke from Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon.

One of the topics the Governor discussed was antibody testing. He confirmed that Florida has received a shipment of 200,000 tests and will work to distribute these to state hospitals and testing sites.

He also spoke about the nine new drive-thru Walgreens testing sites opening in Florida. Two of them are in Central Florida, one in Orlando on Narcoossee Road and the other in Winter Garden on Winter Garden-Vineland Road.

In addition, Governor DeSantis said that he will have a whole news conference on Monday about unemployment.

On Monday, Florida will enter phase one of the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery.'

Described as a "small, deliberate, methodical," step by Governor DeSantis, Florida will allow restaurants and retail stores to reopen with limited capacity.

Phase one of reopening Florida will include:

Schools will remain in distance learning.

Visits to senior living facilities will still be prohibited by Governor DeSantis said that he may eventually revisit this.

Elective surgeries can resume.

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be allowed at 25 percent capacity.

Retail stores can also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

No change for bars, gyms, and personal services like hairdressers. Governor DeSantis did acknowledge that he will revisit guidelines for gyms after observing how it goes for other states.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you cannot social distance.

Florida has had more than 36,000 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,376 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. But there has been a downward trend in new cases since early April.

