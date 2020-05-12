'Hamilton' coming to Disney Plus on July 3

article

'Hamilton' is going to take its shot on Disney Plus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” will land on Disney + on July 3, 2020 -- just in time for America's birthday!

"The original Broadway production of Hamilton filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd," Walt Disney Studios tweeted on Tuesday. "Shout it to the rooftops!"

The filmed version of the rap-infused look into the life of Alexander Hamilton was originally slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2021.

According to the press release, the show was filmed in July 2016 with the original cast at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down," Miranda said. "I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Advertisement

According to Variety, Disney paid $75 million for the rights to a filmed rendition.