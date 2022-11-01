Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix

article

Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently.

According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW Highway 200 in Ocala. The man reportedly started a conversation with an elderly shopper while the woman stole the shopper’s purse from her shopping cart.

Deputies say the two then went to Walmart where they used the victim’s credit card to purchase a gift card.

"These two may not be from this area, but we are asking for help identifying them," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff

If you have any information on their identity, please call us at 352-732-9111. You can also call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-55 in your tip. Also, if you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

The sheriff's office also wants to remind citizens to always be on guard and to protect your personal belongings – especially with the holiday season starting.

"Please ensure you do not turn your back on your purses or any other valuables you may have when shopping… please protect yourselves from these thieves."