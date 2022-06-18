Florida heat wave: How to help your pet beat the heat

article

With Central Florida expecting a heat index of over 100 degrees, it is important to be mindful of how the heat may affect you and your pet.

Below are the signs and symptoms of heat stroke in pets and what you can do to help your furry friends beat the heat.

Heat stroke in pets

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, heat stroke can occur in pet's when their body temperature rises above 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike humans, dogs and cats do not have many sweat glands, causing them to overheat more easily.

Dogs and cats cool off by panting and drinking plenty of fluids however, extreme temperatures can make it difficult for them.

Is my pet at risk of heat stroke?

Every pet is at risk of heat stroke if they are not treated properly. There are other factors that can increase a pet's likelihood of developing a heat-related illness such as dogs with short muzzles, overweight or elderly pets, and those with heart or lung conditions according to the ASPCA.

Signs of heat stroke in pets

Excessive panting

Excessive drooling

Difficulty breathing

Weakness

Stumbling or difficulty walking

Vomiting

Seizures

What to do if your pet is overheating

If your furry friend is exhibiting any of the symptoms of heat stroke, bring them inside immediately. Give them cool water and take their temperature. AAHA recommends wiping rubbing alcohol on their paw pads to help cool them down. Avoid giving your pet cold water or running a cold bath for them, the sudden change in temperature can alter their blood pressure levels.

How to prevent heat stroke in your pet