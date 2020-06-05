Here are the dates when all of Florida’s big theme parks are reopening

article

It has been months since Florida’s theme parks shut their gates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the state slowly reopens, major theme parks have their dates set to welcome back visitors – with safety protocols in place.

Whether you’re looking forward to riding Disney’s Space Mountain, watching waddling penguins at SeaWorld, or visiting Harry Potter and friends at Universal Orlando, the clock is ticking down to when you can visit some of Central Florida’s most popular attractions.

Below are the opening dates and requirements for each park:

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney World will reopen in two phases, starting with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday, July 11. Hollywood Studios and Epcot would open days later on Wednesday, July 15. Face masks and temperature checks will be required of every guest and cast member. A reservation must also be made in advance to get into one of the four parks. Full details HERE.

A press release states: “At this time, we are temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so we can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations (Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations). Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold."

Advertisement

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Universal Orlando Resort is officially reopening all three of its parks – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay -- to the public on Friday, June 5. The parks have already started to welcome back employees, resort hotel guests, and annual passholders over the last few days.

Mandatory face coverings are required for all guests and team members. However, those without a mask will be offered one for free. Stores will also sell face coverings. Temperature checks are required for all park guests and team members before coming on-site. Those with temperatures of 100.4 or greater will be denied entry.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove will reopen on June 11, a full month earlier than Disney's plan. Like Disney, they will use an online reservation system to help manage capacity. Reservations will be available beginning June 8.

Enhanced safety protocols include required temperature screening upon arrival for guests and employees. Face coverings must also be worn by guests 2 years of age or older.

BUSCH GARDENS

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will welcome visitors back beginning June 11, with what they call a phased reopening.

Guests will be required to undergo temperature screenings before entering the parks. Face coverings will also be mandatory. The parks will also implement an online reservation system to manage capacity. Guests will be required to make an advance reservation on the park websites in order to guarantee entry.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

LEGOLAND was the first major Central Florida theme park to announce its reopening date after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. The park reopened on June 1.

“Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering, and we will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same.” Mandatory temperature screenings are also in place.

FUN SPOT AMERICA

It’s huuuuuge! Fun Spot America in Orlando reopened to the public on May 22. The park has set up hand sanitizing stations throughout the parks and is enforcing a 9-feet social distancing rule in lines for rides. Frontline staff are required to wear masks and must pass temperature screenings before starting work.