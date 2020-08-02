Here are the shelters open along the Central Florida coast as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Tropical Storm Isaias is nearing Florida and is expected to impact residents along the coast with tropical-storm-force winds and rains.

Several shelters along the coast are open for residents who need them.

BREVARD COUNTY

A storm shelter opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Viera Regional Community Center, Brevard County officials said.

Located at 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, the shelter will provide food and a place to stay as Tropical Storm Isaias impacts Florida's coast.

County officials say that the shelter will be laid out to provide for CDC-recommended social distancing. There will also be health screenings, temperature checks, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Those seeking shelter are asked to bring their own supplies, bedding, any needed medications, changes of clothes, sturdy shoes, personal hygiene items, entertainment items, face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers.

Pets are reportedly welcomed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County opened a limited number of shelters for people in need ahead of Isaias, but they have since closed due to low demand.

They are keeping one shelter open though at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona. It can accommodate both general and special needs populations. The school, located at 2400 Eustace Avenue, is reportedly also a pet-friendly shelter.

Face coverings are mandatory and a wellness assessment will be given to people prior to being allowed in, according to officials.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County officials have not yet announced that they are opening any shelters yet but they did say that if they open one, it will be at Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive. No other details were provided.

The county is currently advising people shelter in place at home. Barrier island residents and those along the Intracoastal should be prepared to evacuate.

FOX 35 will update this list of shelters as county announce openings.

