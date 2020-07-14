Here's what in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic looks like in one Florida county

article

The Florida Department of Education is ordering districts to reopen all brick and mortar schools five days a week and offer full services starting in August.

Marion County Public Schools are already doing in-person summer school.

MORE NEWS: Florida schools set to reopen next month: What happens when someone inside the building gets coronavirus?

Marion County School District has presented two options for returning to school in the fall:

Traditional In-Person Learning: Students will return to campus and attend a full school day throughout the week, with standard bell times and schedules.

Online Learning: Students can attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times, if they are not comfortable going back in-person.

Enhanced health and safety protocols will reportedly be in place, like social distancing, increased cleaning, and frequent hand washing.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: County-by-County: What each Central Florida school district is proposing for the upcoming school year

The Marion County School District shared images of what summer school looks like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

Photo from Marion County Public Schools

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.