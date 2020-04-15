'Hero Hours': Sam's Club dedicates special shopping hours for healthcare workers, first responders

article

Sam's Club is now dedicating special shoppings to healthcare workers and first responders.

They said that starting Sunday, the chain will open its stores to just healthcare workers and first responders between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. In a blog post, Sam's Club deemed this time as 'Hero Hours.' This will happen every Sunday until further notice.

They encourage healthcare workers and first responders shopping during these hours to wear masks to protect themselves and the store's associates.

