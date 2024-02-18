Hit-and-run crash leaves Ocala man dead on the roadside: FHP

An Ocala man was killed in a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report shows that an SUV was traveling north in the northbound lane of CR 25A, north of NW 100th Place.

A man was standing in the area of the roadside and east shoulder of CR 25A, north of the SUV.

Car crashes into Ocala kitchen while family inside home

The SUV collided with the man who died as a result of the collision.

FHP said the driver did not stop and left the scene of the crash.

No other details have been released.