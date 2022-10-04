More Florida homes flooded as Astor sees St. Johns River crest

In Astor, the St. Johns River hit its highest point, cresting on Tuesday. Almost a week after Hurricane Ian hit, people watched the water slowly rise. It reached about two feet in some spots.

"I’ve been here over 20 years, and it’s the highest," said Inga Logan.

"This is the most flooding," said Tina Hagstrom. "The water, the rain everywhere."

One home on the river was using a mechanical pump trying to keep the water out. Others had to evacuate.

At another home, a sunken 30-foot sailboat showed the depth off their dock. With the area already saturated, people there say they can't handle any more rain.

"There’s not much you can do to block mother nature," Logan said. "When you live on the river, it’s the rise of the water. That’s just what you have to deal with. You can’t really stop it."

The St. Johns River is expected to crest near Sanford on Wednesday.