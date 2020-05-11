Hours-long wait times build up at Central Florida barbers, hairdressers on first day of reopening

article

Wait times are building up at Central Florida barbers and hairdressers, exceeding several hours at some locations, as they are officially allowed to reopen after about two months of being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 35 reporter Brian Scott checked on a Great Clips location in Altamonte Springs, who estimated that he would have to wait about two and a half hours for a cut today.

Then, FOX 35 sports reporter Adam Shadoff checked on Great Clips locations across Orlando using the tracker on their website at about 1 p.m. and it listed wait times starting at 102 minutes and going all the way up to over 180 minutes.

FOX 35 Amanda McKenzie visited J. Henry's barbershop on Monday morning as the first appointments began. He said the near two-month closure was very difficult and gave thanks to God, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Governor Ron DeSantis for helping him get back to work safely.

Henry made the announcement that barbershops and salons would be able to open on Governor DeSantis' Twitter page on Friday. He stated that "we want to be safe to continue to wear gloves, wear masks, bookmark appointments and continue to keep the community safe. I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barbershop, and we want to continue to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

He was wearing a mask and gloves while giving haircuts on Monday.

The businesses that reopen must practice appropriate social distancing and precautionary measures that are outlined by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. For example, the following restrictions must be followed by barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons:

All customers need to be by appointment only

Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices

No group appointments are permitted

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services

Coronavirus hotspots Miami-Dade and Broward counties are the only remaining Florida counties left out of phase one of reopening, as Palm Beach County will be included in the phase starting Monday. However, he believes that these counties could possibly join the rest of the state on May 18, as they have had good trends in efforts to control the virus.

Governor DeSantis has not yet said when Florida will enter Phase 2 of reopening.

