Hurricane Delta back to Category 3, targeting Louisiana

Hurricane Delta continues to regain its strength and structure in the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in Mexico on Wednesday.

As Delta passed over the Yucatan Peninsula, it dropped to a Category 1 storm. But Thursday evening, it was already back to a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph ahead of its anticipated landfall in Louisiana tomorrow.

Delta is also expanding in size as well, he said. As that happens, the tropical-storm force winds, the hurricane-force winds will become more noticeable.

The hurricane will hit are area that ws already pummeled by Hurricane Laura in late August.

The National Hurricane Center has issued the following watches and warnings:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

High Island, TX to Sabine Pass- East of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Areas east of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass- East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Areas east of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

So far, it has been a very active hurricane season, with Delta being the 25th named storm.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

