Hurricane Delta strengthens into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Hurricane Delta has quickly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then approach the U.S. Gulf Coast this week.

Delta's maximum sustained winds are at 130 mph. On Tuesday morning, the system was located a few hundred miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The NHC says Delta is expected to be "an extremely dangerous hurricane" when it reaches the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Isle of Youth

Punta Herrero to Tulum

Dzilam to Progresso

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

In Cancun Tuesday, long lines stretched at supermarkets, lumber yards and gas stations as residents scrambled for provisions under mostly sunny skies. Officials warned that residents should have several days of water and food on hand.

"Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana. The system will bring rainfall to Florida this weekend.

So far, it has been a very active hurricane season, with Delta being the 25th named storm.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

