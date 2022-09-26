Hurricane Ian forms in the Caribbean: Here is when the storm's expected to reach Florida

Tropical Storm Ian strengthened to become Hurricane Ian on Monday, and its track still includes much of Florida, including the Panhandle, Central Florida, and the greater Orlando metro.

Ian is expected to continue to strengthen and become a major hurricane.

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Current location: 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman

Maximum sustained winds: 75 mph

Current movement: Moving northwest at 14 mph

Pressure: 983 mb

Where is Hurricane Ian headed?

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to turn toward the north-northwest Monday followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed, according to the National Hurricane Center. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Hurricane Ian: Current watches and warnings

Hurricane Warning

Grand Cayman

Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

Hurricane Watch

Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Tropical Storm Watch

Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Englewood southward to Chokoloskee

Will it impact Florida?

Ian's impacts to Central Florida will begin unfolding by Tuesday night with gusty winds and could be in play through Thursday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says to be ready for strong winds, heavy tropical rainfall and isolated tornadoes in some of Ian's stronger rain bands.

Flooding could make local roads impassable as the area could see between 4 and 24 inches of rain.

Power outages are also possible and could last for days on end in some areas.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to keep you informed as new developments happen with Hurricane Ian.