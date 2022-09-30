Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 2 in Central Florida; 21 deaths reported in Florida

Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday.

Both deaths reported in Central Florida were in Volusia County.

A 72-year-old man in Deltona, Florida drowned in a canal. VCSO said it believes the man was attempting to drain his pool with a hose into a canal, when he slipped and fell down the hill and into the water.

A 67-year-old man in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Thursday while awaiting to be rescued with his wife. VCSO said the man fell inside his home and was unable to get up before floodwaters rose above him. Officials said the man's wife and their two dogs were later rescued and taken to a shelter.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: HURRICANE IAN

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. At that time, maximum sustained winds were reported at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (for comparison, a Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 157 mph).

In Central Florida, several areas were hit with extensive flooding, and police agencies and sheriff's departments across the region rescued – and still are rescuing – people from flooded streets, neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and assisted-living facilities.