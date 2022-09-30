Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 2 in Central Florida; 21 deaths reported in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando

Massive flooding in New Smyrna Beach, Florida from Ian

Rescue operations continue in New Smyrna Beach which saw some of the largest rainfall totals as Tropical Storm Ian passed through.

Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday.

Both deaths reported in Central Florida were in Volusia County.

A 72-year-old man in Deltona, Florida drowned in a canal. VCSO said it believes the man was attempting to drain his pool with a hose into a canal, when he slipped and fell down the hill and into the water. 

A 67-year-old man in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Thursday while awaiting to be rescued with his wife. VCSO said the man fell inside his home and was unable to get up before floodwaters rose above him. Officials said the man's wife and their two dogs were later rescued and taken to a shelter.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were reported at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (for comparison, a Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 157 mph).

First look at Lee County storm damage after Hurricane Ian

Lee County, Florida, Sheriff Cermine Marceno shared helicopter video of the damage in Lee County after Hurricane Ian pummeled them Wednesday. "We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted."

In Central Florida, several areas were hit with extensive flooding, and police agencies and sheriff's departments across the region rescued – and still are rescuing – people from flooded streets, neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and assisted-living facilities.