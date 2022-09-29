Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:29AM
FOX 35 Orlando

A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)

ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows heavy downpours from Hurricane Ian causing flooding outside a Disney World Resort hotel in Orlando, Florida. 

Twitter user @JaiHawkFly shared video with FOX 35 News that shows the flooded area outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort at least a few inches deep. 

Ian's torrential rain slammed Central Florida on Thursday, sparking Flash Flood Warnings in several counties. Ian – which weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning – made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday

Most Central Florida counties can expect to feel Ian's impacts through Friday.