Hurricane Idalia forms, to become major hurricane on way to Florida
Tracking Idalia: Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia became a category 1 storm near the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday morning on its path to Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before making landfall in the state on Wednesday.
The heaviest weather will be in play for most of Central Florida late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. Destructive winds will occur along the Florida Gulf Coast's Big Bend Region with huge impacts in Levy and Dixie counties. Winds over 100 mph are possible in these areas on Wednesday morning.
IMPORTANT LINKS
- List: School Closures
- FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center: Maps, models, latest track for Tropical Storm Idalia
- Shelter information
- Download FOX 35 News, FOX 35 Storm Team apps
Watches and Warnings
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
- Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Isle of Youth Cuba
- Dry Tortugas Florida
- Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
- West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
- Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
- Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
- Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River South Carolina