Hurricane Idalia forms, to become major hurricane on way to Florida

Hurricane Idalia became a category 1 storm near the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday morning on its path to Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before making landfall in the state on Wednesday.

The heaviest weather will be in play for most of Central Florida late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. Destructive winds will occur along the Florida Gulf Coast's Big Bend Region with huge impacts in Levy and Dixie counties. Winds over 100 mph are possible in these areas on Wednesday morning.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Isle of Youth Cuba

Dry Tortugas Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

