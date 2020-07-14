'I can't teach from a coffin': Demonstrators protest reopening schools in Brevard County

People made their voices heard on Tuesday about the reopening of schools in Brevard County.

A group of concerned adults gathered early Tuesday for a socially distanced protest against the reopening of schools.

Schools are set to reopen in less than a month. The group wants to see them open later.

Brevard County schools will be voting on how they want to send students back to school.

Right now, the start date is August 11, but many teachers in Brevard County want the board to move that date back to August 31.

RELATED: Florida schools set to reopen next month: What happens when someone inside the building gets coronavirus?

Advertisement

FOX 35 News spoke with a school board member who says starting later could cause issues with teacher pay and going later in the year could affect family events. Concerned parents are invited to make public comments during the school board meeting on Tuesday.

"So there’s a possibility that we look at some changes a little bit of a shift later into the calendar year. The task force is continuing to work, they’ve been working all weekend," said School Board Member Katye Campbell.

The school board's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Check back for details.



