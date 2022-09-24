Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.

Hurricane Charley was the first of four separate hurricanes to impact Florida 18 years ago, along with Frances, Ivan and Jeanne. At the time, Charley was also one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States, making landfall in Southwest Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane.

Charley was initially expected to hit further north in Tampa, but caught many Floridians off guard after the storm's track suddenly changed as it approached the state. Once on land, Charley weakened as it cut across Central Florida and passed directly over Orlando in August 2004.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Ian expected to 'rapidly strengthen' into a Category 3 hurricane on path to Florida

The hurricane caused 10 deaths and over $16 billion in damage.

While Tropical Storm Ian is not expected to become a Category 4 hurricane like Charley, their paths are nearly identical. Models show the projected path of Ian close to what Charley's was as it moved across the Atlantic and then moved up into Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to track any changes with Ian and the rest of the tropics.