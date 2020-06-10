Incumbent senators reach ballot for reelection bids

article

Amid this week’s qualifying period for the November elections, 10 incumbent Florida senators had made it onto the ballot as of midday Tuesday.

In all, 21 of the 40 Senate seats are up for election this year, with nine of the seats open because incumbents are term-limited or leaving office for other reasons.

The incumbent senators who were listed on the state Division of Elections website Tuesday as having qualified were Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze; Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine; Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando; Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge; Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg; Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota; Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart; Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana; Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale; and Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami.

Sen. Randolph Bracy and Sen. Linda Stewart, both Orlando Democrats, were not listed as having qualified, though both have opened campaign accounts to run again this year.

The qualifying period started Monday and will end at noon Friday.