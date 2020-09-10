Inmate COVID-19 death toll at Florida prisons reaches 117, state says

article

The COVID-19 inmate death toll in Florida’s prison system has reached 117, with three prisons having at least 10 deaths, according to new state numbers.

The 117 inmate deaths were up from 114 in a Wednesday count, the Florida Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

Also, the Florida Department of Health has released numbers showing 17 deaths of inmates at South Florida Reception Center, 10 deaths of inmates at Dade Correctional Institution and 10 deaths of inmates at the Reception and Medical Center.

Other prisons with large numbers of inmate deaths included Columbia Correctional Institution, with eight; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven; Suwannee Correctional Institution, with seven; Everglades Correctional Institution, with six; Graceville Correctional Facility, with six; and South Bay Correctional Facility, with six.

The Department of Health numbers do not include the three additional deaths reported Thursday, In all, 15,744 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.