'It's a blessing': Premature baby going home after 307 days in hospital

Spending his whole life at Winnie Palmer Hospital, 10-month-old Kresten Mason finally headed home on Monday.

Born at just 22 weeks old, Kresten weighed one pound and was so small, he could fit into his mother's hand.

Now, Kresten has gotten much bigger and able to go home after 307 days in the hospital.

Parents Jennifer and Keegan say they are thrilled and proud of their tiny fighter.

Kresten has beaten the odds. Nationally, only one in seven babies born at 22 weeks survive.

However, Kresten’s road to recovery hasn’t been an easy one. He has had multiple surgeries and needs a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe. There was even a time doctors thought he wouldn't make it.

"There was a period in his life that he got really sick, that we all thought that he wasn't going to make it," Dr. Thais Queliz said.

His mother even said her final goodbyes.

"I just remember the nurse saying just hold him because this might be the last time so with that... and look at him now," Jennifer said.

The family says it's a blessing Kresten was able to go home.