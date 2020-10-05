Joe Biden and his wife Jill to campaign in Florida on Monday

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will campaign Monday in Florida.

Biden will reportedly participate in a town hall event in Miami on Monday night.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The appearance comes a little under a month before the November 3rd general election and on the final day for residents in the state to register to vote. Florida is a key battleground in the race between Trump and Biden.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remains in the hospital as he is treated for COVID-19. Doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days. However, they assured that he has “continued to improve” and could be discharged as early as Monday.

Biden and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and they will likely take another test before traveling to Miami.

