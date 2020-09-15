Joe Biden kicks-off Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual event in Kissimmee

Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Kissimmee on Tuesday to connect with Hispanic voters, a critical group if he intends to win Florida.

The Democratic presidential candidate kicked-off Hispanic Heritage Month in Osceola County, the heart of Florida’s Puerto Rican community.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an important reminder of just how much strength we draw as a nation from our immigrant roots,” said Biden.

RELATED: Latin Superstars stop by Pulse to pay respects on their way to stump for Biden

“I think it’s very important for him to be here and help us and be with us,” said Claudia Siri, a Biden supporter.

Biden held the virtual campaign event in an effort to gain momentum with Florida Hispanics, a group President Donald Trump is leading in, according to recent polls.

Advertisement

KISSIMMEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Hispanic heritage event at Osceola Heritage Park on September 15, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United Expand

The former Vice-President with a star-studded lineup of speakers, including actress Eva Longoria and singers Ricky Martin and Luis Fonsi.

RELATED: Scientific American announces 1st-ever presidential endorsement in magazine’s 175-year history

“This year, for the first time in history, Hispanics will be the largest minority group of potential voters in the United States, Latino voters will decide the 2020 election, that’s a fact,” said Longoria.

KISSIMMEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Eva Longoria speaks at a Hispanic heritage event with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at Osceola Heritage Park on September 15, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. National Hispanic He Expand

KISSIMMEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Ricky Martin speaks during a Hispanic heritage event with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at Osceola Heritage Park on September 15, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. National Hispanic Expand

Luis Fonsi, a Puerto Rican-American singer, songwriter, and actor, introduces Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden (off frame) during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on September 15, 2020. (Ph Expand

“He believes, his family and mine are more similar than different, he believes everyone has a place in this country, no matter where you were born, what you look like or who you love,” said Martin.

Biden criticized Trump’s treatment of minorities, especially Puerto Ricans.

“I’m running to be president of all Americans, including three million Americans living in Puerto Rico. I’m not going to steal the money that’s desperately needed to reconstruct the island, in order to build a wall along the border that does nothing to keep Americans safe. I’m not going to suggest that we sell or trade Puerto Rico. I’m not going to throw paper towels at people whose lives have just been devastated by a hurricane,” said Biden.

Solti Terroro said she feels President Trump doesn’t care about Hispanics. She wants him out of the White House, but not everyone agrees.

“I can not see him running America,” said Jayne Smithers, a Trump supporter.

Smithers believes President Trump is the man for the job.

“We back up President Trump 100 percent! He has done so much for America, he has said what he’s going to do, he has done it, he is one of us, he is not a typical politician. We will not lose this election. He will be reelected,” said Smithers.

Biden also promised to build on Obamacare and expand protections. He also criticized the president on mismanagement of the coronavirus, which has hit the Hispanic community disproportionately.