Joe Biden to campaign in Central Florida on Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Tuesday to try to bolster support among two groups of voters --- veterans and Hispanics.

Biden will hold a “roundtable” event with veterans at 1:30 p.m. in Tampa and will take part in a Hispanic Heritage Month event at 6:30 p.m. in Kissimmee, according to his campaign.

The trip comes after Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigned last week in Miami-Dade County.

This week, Michael Bloomberg also announced he'd back Biden by spending at least $100 million to help him win Florida, a major battleground state.

Nationally, Biden leads President Trump by five points among likely voters, according to the most recent FOX News poll, but when looking specifically at Florida, the Sunshine State and its 29 electoral votes appear to be up for grabs.

The latest Real Clear Politics poll shows the two candidates in a virtual lock with Biden currently ahead by 1.2 points in Florida. That is the same margin that gave Florida to Trump in 2016.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also have made a series of campaign appearances in Florida, a battleground state in the Nov. 3 election.

