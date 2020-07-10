Kennedy Space Center offering virtual summer camp for children

article

Looking for a fun way to keep the kids entertained this summer? The Kennedy Space Center is stepping in to help keep them busy while still learning valuable lessons.

Virtual Camp KSC is launching its first 3-day session on July 28. Campers will connect in real-time via a Zoom video conference for a 3-hour session with the KSC education staff. They’ll complete activities focused on STEM learning hosted from a variety of locations at the visitor complex.

A kit containing camp supplies for the online activities and science-based experiments will be mailed to each camper prior to the start of the program.

The virtual camps will run July 28 - 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

and August 4 – 6 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The cost for the 3-day camp is $65. You can register HERE.