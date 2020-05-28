article

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests should expect some new safety restrictions in place for social distancing.

The Kennedy Space Center says they will be following CDC recommendations, so changes include limited capacity, face masks, and some attractions will be closed.

On Wednesday, the Space Coast was packed with people from across the state and the country who wanted to see the historic SpaceX launch. The launch was scrubbed and moved to Saturday, so some people are sticking around a few more days to see the liftoff.

One activity to keep them occupied while in town will be the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is now set to reopen to the public after being shut down for about two months due to COVID-19.

Guests will undergo temperature screenings and will be required to wear face masks. If you don’t have a mask, they will be available for purchase. All guests, including annual passholders, will also be required to have a timed ticket, to help ensure limited capacity and social distancing.

Some attractions, like theater shows, will also be closed.

Officials say these changes are temporary and subject to change based on the recommendations by the CDC and the state of Florida.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials are also warning the public that there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place.

