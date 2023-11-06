Kissimmee woman turns $20 gas station trip into whopping $5 million lottery win

A woman from Kissimmee turned a $20 gas station trip into a whopping $5 million lottery win after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket over the weekend.

Janice Velez claimed a top prize in the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 60-year-old woman purchased the winning ticket from RaceTrac at 4541 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

The gas station will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Velez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.