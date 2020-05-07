Kohl's to reopen majority of its stores, including ones in Florida

article

Kohl's announced on Thursday they will reopen the majority of its stores in phases.

The reopening will begin on Monday, May 11, with new health and safety measures, limited store hours, social distancing measures, elevated cleaning procedures, and a new return process. Limited-contact drive-up service, which started in early April, will continue to be available as well.

Stores will reopen in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as a majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee. They already reopened in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. Other states will follow based on informed approach and guidance from government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment, they said.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl's customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers. We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about twenty-five percent of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We're thrilled to have you back. ”

For those visiting Kohl's, you will see several changes will shopping, including:

Reduced operating hours between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant, and those with underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Signage and floor decals encouraging six-feet of social distancing

All stores will only have on point of entry and an associate will sanitize carts between cart use.

In-aisle fixturing removed in aisles to increase space for customers.

Protective barriers installed at each register and contactless pay options will be available.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned after each transaction, including the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each register and throughout the store.

Fitting rooms are closed until further notice.

Beauty testers will not be out.

Amazon returns will be accepted in a separate location of the store.

In addition, Kohl's said that employees will have to participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. If they have a temperature or symptoms that exhibits COVID-19, they will be sent home and advised to seek medical attention. Those that are okay to work will wear masks and gloves, undergo health and safety training on new policies, and keep social distance between others. Breakrooms, training rooms, and offices have been rearranged to help and sanitation stations will provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

