Lake County Supervisor of Elections: Beware of unofficial vote by mail ballots

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hayes is warning residents to steer clear of phony requests to receive vote-by-mail ballots.

The unofficial ballots will come from a third-party organization called "Center for Voter Information (CVI)," Hayes said, and they could arrive anywhere from July 18 up to September.

Official requests of vote-by-mail ballots were sent out two weeks ago by Lake County Supervisor of Elections to residents who haven't previously voted by mail.

"We feel that the 52,000 mailers scheduled to be released by CVI will create many calls and concerns when voters just received an official mailer from our office," — Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hayes

Hayes said residents who want to request a vote-by-mail ballot should use the Voter Information Lookup Tool.

Vote-by-mail request forms are also available at area libraries and at the elections office. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Primary Election is August 8.