Lake County Supervisor of Elections: Beware of unofficial vote by mail ballots
TAVARES, Fla. - Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hayes is warning residents to steer clear of phony requests to receive vote-by-mail ballots.
The unofficial ballots will come from a third-party organization called "Center for Voter Information (CVI)," Hayes said, and they could arrive anywhere from July 18 up to September.
Official requests of vote-by-mail ballots were sent out two weeks ago by Lake County Supervisor of Elections to residents who haven't previously voted by mail.
Hayes said residents who want to request a vote-by-mail ballot should use the Voter Information Lookup Tool.
Vote-by-mail request forms are also available at area libraries and at the elections office. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Primary Election is August 8.