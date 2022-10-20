Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing

article

The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head.

A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.

St. Cloud Police said a student resource officer looked at the video and viewed multiple camera angles and determined this was not a battery.

Still, the teacher was removed from her classroom while the district looked into the matter. Investigators said the student told them that the teacher never hit him, therefore she was cleared of any violation.