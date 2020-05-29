Launch Day: SpaceX to make second attempt at historic launch on Saturday

Astronaut Bob Behnken posted to Twitter, a humorous cartoon, "scrub your hands, not the mission." That was on Wednesday, the first attempt to launch historic Demo Two. But there was a scrub. The weather didn't cooperate.

Going into the weekend, there are concerns the weather could gum up Saturday's launch attempt again.

NASA and SpaceX are trying to send astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. NASA says it’s a stepping stone. The astronaut corps is preparing for moon missions. SpaceX capsules and other vehicles in development could be used to take people and supplies. Kjell N. Lindgren, a NASA astronaut, says Demo Two is just the beginning.

"My vision for the future is that this ignites that next generation of spaceflight. I look forward to seeing Artemis take the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface for a permanent habitat."

That future and the past are linked in a neat way through Launchpad 39 A. This weekend's launch will take off from the very same pad that sent Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969.

"When we go to the moon in 2024, we’re going with a commercial landing system," Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, told reporters on Friday.

Indeed, this weekend’s launch is all about NASA’s new business model. The commercialization of space.

SpaceX will be the first company to take NASA to low earth orbit, with NASA as the customer, but the weather could put all of this on hold again. Liftoff is set for 3:22 p.m. According to the latest forecast from the 45th Space Wing, there is a 50-50 chance of favorable weather conditions.

